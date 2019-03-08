Advanced search

Asda Wisbech has a Polish deli, hot pizza counter and extended fashion section thanks to £4.5 million makeover

PUBLISHED: 16:41 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 07 November 2019

Asda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the new look George department in store. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECH

Asda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the new look George department in store. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECH

matttimbers@hotmail.com

A hot pizza counter and Polish deli and are among the new additions at a Wisbech supermarket which has been given a £4.5 million makeover in time for Christmas.

Asda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the view of the Asda Kitchen/hot pizza counter from the entrance of the supermarket. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECHAsda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the view of the Asda Kitchen/hot pizza counter from the entrance of the supermarket. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECH

Asda in North End, Leverington Road, which opened in 2002, also has an extended world foods section and a larger George fashion and home section.

You may also want to watch:

Other changes at the store include additional self-scan checkouts, new customer toilets, 45 additional bays extending the store's health and beauty and grocery sections.

Darren Howell, general store manager at Wisbech, said: "We're pleased customers can now see the results of all the hard work which has been taking place behind the scenes at Asda Wisbech.

"We're really excited to introduce new features we know our customers will love, such as the revamped Asda Kitchen and hot pizza counter, Polish deli counter, and extended world food and George sections.

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience throughout the disruption and hope they enjoy shopping in our new-look store."

Most Read

Driver smashes BMW into parked cars before climbing out ‘holding a bottle of beer’ and fleeing the scene

The scene on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech after a driver smashed their BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Supplied

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel-style makeover

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the ribbon to officially re-open Lyncroft Care Home following the modern makeover. He is pictured with, front row from left: home manager Brenda Durrington, County Court Care chairman Abdul Kachra, MP Stephen Barclay, Linx Constructions' Jim Bensusan Lyncroft Care Home receptionist Tina Slaughter. Picture: COUNTY COURT CARE.

Wisbech mum fears for young daughter’s safety and may leave town because dirty needles are being dropped near her house

Chelsy Flynn, of Bramley Road, Wisbech took these photos of dirty needles that have been dumped in the alleyway next to her house. Picture: CHELSY FLYNN.

Most Read

Driver smashes BMW into parked cars before climbing out ‘holding a bottle of beer’ and fleeing the scene

The scene on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech after a driver smashed their BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Supplied

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel-style makeover

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the ribbon to officially re-open Lyncroft Care Home following the modern makeover. He is pictured with, front row from left: home manager Brenda Durrington, County Court Care chairman Abdul Kachra, MP Stephen Barclay, Linx Constructions' Jim Bensusan Lyncroft Care Home receptionist Tina Slaughter. Picture: COUNTY COURT CARE.

Wisbech mum fears for young daughter’s safety and may leave town because dirty needles are being dropped near her house

Chelsy Flynn, of Bramley Road, Wisbech took these photos of dirty needles that have been dumped in the alleyway next to her house. Picture: CHELSY FLYNN.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Report looks at life post Brexit for the Lithuanians, Romanians and Bulgarians who now form largest group of migrant workers in Wisbech and Fenland

A new report focuses on Fenland, an area of Cambridgeshire with a large population of EU migrants, and was presented at a national conference in Londonon Wednesday November 6 entitled 'Modern slavery and migration in rural areas: the impacts'.

Upwell councillor steps down ahead of election fraud hearing before magistrates: by election date announced

David Pope,King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council, He has resigned ahead of an election fraud hearing. Picture; ARCHANT

General Election 2019: Barrister Diane Boyd announced as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire

Criminal law barrister Diane Boyd as been announced as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied

‘I don’t know where we would be without amazing care and support’ - children’s treatment inspires hospital fundraiser

A family from near Wisbech raised £2,500 to buy toys and equipment for hospitals. Picture: Dominic Bareham

My First General Election: ‘I have absolutely no idea why we’re having this election in December’ – Harry Rutter

Harry Rutter (pictured) is covering his first general election in the Fens. Here he begins his journey. Picture: Supplied/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists