Asda Wisbech has a Polish deli, hot pizza counter and extended fashion section thanks to £4.5 million makeover

Asda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the new look George department in store. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECH matttimbers@hotmail.com

A hot pizza counter and Polish deli and are among the new additions at a Wisbech supermarket which has been given a £4.5 million makeover in time for Christmas.

Asda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the view of the Asda Kitchen/hot pizza counter from the entrance of the supermarket. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECH Asda Wisbech - which almost lost its alcohol licence in 2013 - reopens following �4.5 million makeover. This picture shows the view of the Asda Kitchen/hot pizza counter from the entrance of the supermarket. Picture: ALICIA CLOW/ASDA WISBECH

Asda in North End, Leverington Road, which opened in 2002, also has an extended world foods section and a larger George fashion and home section.

Other changes at the store include additional self-scan checkouts, new customer toilets, 45 additional bays extending the store's health and beauty and grocery sections.

Darren Howell, general store manager at Wisbech, said: "We're pleased customers can now see the results of all the hard work which has been taking place behind the scenes at Asda Wisbech.

"We're really excited to introduce new features we know our customers will love, such as the revamped Asda Kitchen and hot pizza counter, Polish deli counter, and extended world food and George sections.

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience throughout the disruption and hope they enjoy shopping in our new-look store."