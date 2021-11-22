Gallery

This unique home located on South Brink on the outskirts of Wisbech, is currently up for sale with William H Brown with a guide price of £350,000. - Credit: William H Brown

Hidden on the outskirts of a popular market town is this absolutely stunning former pump house that has been beautifully converted into a modern detached property.

Located on South Brink, Wisbech, this unique home – known by many as what was once Waldersea pumping station - was lived in for many years by Herbert Wheatley.

Herbert was born at the pumping station in 1927 and lived with his family in the cottage behind it until 2001 when it was purchased by Cambridgeshire Historic Buildings Trust.

For nearly 200 years, the pumping station kept the low-lying sea of peat that stretches south of the River Nene dry.

For four generations, the pumps were tended by the Wheatley family. But, in 2007, they went silent as builders started to convert the towering engine houses into homes.

This gorgeous home has three good sized double bedrooms with en-suite facilities to the master, a large kitchen / diner / lounge, an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a first-floor landing area, a store room and a bathroom. - Credit: William H Brown

As you drive up to this property, you’ll see this modern and stylish conversion has ample off-road parking to the front.

To the rear, there’s a unique set up with a former access bridge acting as a lovely seating area over the water.

This gorgeous home has three good sized double bedrooms with en-suite facilities to the master, a large kitchen / diner / lounge, an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a first-floor landing area, a store room and a bathroom.

If needed, there is also enough room in this house for the buyers to potentially add a fourth bedroom with minimal effort if they wanted to.

The conversion benefits further from bespoke double-glazed windows and doors and a basement that could be converted into even more space should you require.

The property was converted by property developer David Housden, from March and his daughter Anna Rogers.

He admitted at the time that he was so taken with the property he would love to live in it himself.

It’s worth noting that there is no forward chain with this lovely property - so if you fancy something a bit different, go and view it quick!

The house is currently up for sale as a premium listing with William H Brown in Wisbech with offers in excess of £350,000.

You can contact William H Brown on 01945 464451.

To the rear of the property on South Brink, Wisbech, there’s a unique set up with a former access bridge acting as a lovely seating area over the water. - Credit: William H Brown

