Published: 10:40 AM January 15, 2020 Updated: 6:29 AM November 4, 2020

A long-standing Wisbech employee is celebrating her 25th anniversary working for a Fenland accountancy firm.

Debbie Chaplain joined Wheelers Chartered Accountants in the town in October 1994 when the firm was known as G A Wheelers & Co.

Ms Chaplain was fully qualified by 2000 and now heads up the 'Unincorporated' department at the Old Market office.

Robert Booty, co-partner of Wheelers, said: "Throughout the 25 years Debbie has also helped train a significant number of students and other members of staff.

"Her relationship with clients is always professional, they have confidence in her ability and she is often the first port of call.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of everyone, to thank you and congratulate you on such a significant anniversary and achievement of your employment with Wheelers.

"We greatly appreciate all your efforts and hard work over the years."

The celebration was held at the firm's offices in Wisbech and was well attended by work colleagues and family.

Debbie said: "Wheelers is a big part of my life and something I have enjoyed being part of for the last 25 years, and hopefully many more to come.

"I enjoyed the celebrations and thank Robert and Helen for hosting the gathering for me, and for my gift."