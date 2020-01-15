Advanced search

Party for Wisbech woman who's celebrating 25 years at accountancy firm

15 January, 2020 - 10:40
Debbie Chaplain (centre) is celebrating 25 years working at Wheelers Chartered Accountants firm in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Debbie Chaplain (centre) is celebrating 25 years working at Wheelers Chartered Accountants firm in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A long-standing Wisbech employee is celebrating her 25th anniversary working for a Fenland accountancy firm.

Debbie Chaplain joined Wheelers Chartered Accountants in the town in October 1994 when the firm was known as G A Wheelers & Co.

Ms Chaplain was fully qualified by 2000 and now heads up the 'Unincorporated' department at the Old Market office.

Robert Booty, co-partner of Wheelers, said: "Throughout the 25 years Debbie has also helped train a significant number of students and other members of staff.

You may also want to watch:

"Her relationship with clients is always professional, they have confidence in her ability and she is often the first port of call.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of everyone, to thank you and congratulate you on such a significant anniversary and achievement of your employment with Wheelers.

"We greatly appreciate all your efforts and hard work over the years."

The celebration was held at the firm's offices in Wisbech and was well attended by work colleagues and family.

Debbie said: "Wheelers is a big part of my life and something I have enjoyed being part of for the last 25 years, and hopefully many more to come.

"I enjoyed the celebrations and thank Robert and Helen for hosting the gathering for me, and for my gift."

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Wisbech primary school ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county. Picture: SCHOOL

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Wisbech primary school ranked in top 10 for performance in Cambridgeshire

Peckover Primary was ranked ninth out of 253 primary schools in the county. Picture: SCHOOL

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022. An artists impression is pictured. Picture: CAPCA

Anti-racism resolution to condemn hatred and prejudice in Fenland

Unions pledge peace, respect and democracy as anti-racism resolution is passed. The Wisbech build bridges not walls march took place last year. Picture: UNION

Party for Wisbech woman who’s celebrating 25 years at accountancy firm

Debbie Chaplain (centre) is celebrating 25 years working at Wheelers Chartered Accountants firm in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech

Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver who was arrested in Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FACEBOOK

Fenland army cadets open first parade of 2020 with visit from Cambridgeshire force

Army cadets from Chatteris welcomed the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force to their first parade night of the New Year. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists