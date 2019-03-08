Gallery
Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration
PUBLISHED: 10:26 01 July 2019
They turned out in all their finery for a night to remember the rest of their lives.
Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER
Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night was again a huge success with innovation key to transporting students to Elme Hall Hotel for a night of celebration.
Family and friends watched on as the students made their arrival for a chance to share the end of their time together at Thomas Clarkson.
