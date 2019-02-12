Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Doubt creeps in to 12 core combined authority projects including dualling of the A47 and the University of Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 17:18 28 February 2019

Last year Mayor Palmer met with Norfolk councillor Martin Wilby to discuss the A47 dualling. Picture: FACEBOOK

Last year Mayor Palmer met with Norfolk councillor Martin Wilby to discuss the A47 dualling. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

Combined authority board members cast grave doubts on funding for 12 core projects, including the A47 dualling and the University of Peterborough.

Funding for 12 core projects, including the A47 dualling and the University of Peterborough, planned by Metro Mayor James Palmer, has once again been called into question.

Board members at Wednesday’s (February 27) meeting of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) called for solid evidence that funding will be available.

Chief financial officer Noel O’Neill said that board members had been given details of the combined authority’s 12 core planning projects.

But he said that looking at the budget for these in isolation did not give the full picture of whether the authority could ultimately afford to complete the projects.

He told the meeting: “What you have seen so far has been budgeted for 2018/19, and this is not the complete picture.

“At the last meeting you requested a full audit to approve a separate budget and business plan for 2018/19, but as we now move into 2019/20 we will be looking at these both together.

“If we continue to look at these 12 core projects as independent programmes then we will only see them in isolation, and what is needed is to consider them all together.

“Our next financial report in March will make things a lot clearer.”

Cllr Lewis Herbert, who was not convinced, said: “At our last meeting in January I expressed my disappointment with a report that had questionable accuracy of the predicted outcomes contained within it.

“I now have very serious concerns whether these 12 priority projects will have sufficient funding to keep them all going, especially the A47 dualling.

“I look at this latest report and everything has either been given a green or yellow ‘light’ next to it, indicating the project is running smoothly and that everything is okay.

“I want to know what criteria the project managers have used to determine what gets a green light?”

Paul Raynes, CAPCA director of strategy and assurance said: “Each of the project managers in charge of the 12 core programmes has been fully and properly trained in how to rate these items.”

The next financial report is due at the CAPCA board meeting on March 27.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Whitemoor Prison: ‘Strongest possible punishment’ for prisoners who attacked staff

Prisoners who attacked staff at HMP Whitemoor will receive the strongest possible punishment, officials have said. Picture: PA WIRE

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Copperfields, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Wisbech man died from opioid overdose, inquest hears

Alistair Burrows, 49, died from an opiod overdose, an inquest at Carrow House heard. The 49-year-old was found at a property in All Saints Avenue, Wisbech, by his mother Margaret Burrows, who he was living with. Picture: ANTHONY KELLY.

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Whitemoor Prison: ‘Strongest possible punishment’ for prisoners who attacked staff

Prisoners who attacked staff at HMP Whitemoor will receive the strongest possible punishment, officials have said. Picture: PA WIRE

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Copperfields, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Wisbech man died from opioid overdose, inquest hears

Alistair Burrows, 49, died from an opiod overdose, an inquest at Carrow House heard. The 49-year-old was found at a property in All Saints Avenue, Wisbech, by his mother Margaret Burrows, who he was living with. Picture: ANTHONY KELLY.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Doubt creeps in to 12 core combined authority projects including dualling of the A47 and the University of Peterborough

Last year Mayor Palmer met with Norfolk councillor Martin Wilby to discuss the A47 dualling. Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Is it wrong that this mayor should aspire to have similar numbers of staff?’ asks James Palmer as combined authority increase his personal team

Emotions ran high over staffing levels in the mayor's office during a meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority on Wednesday February 27. Picture; ROBERT ALEXANDER

Special tribute to former Wisbech Town FC director Les Piercey to mark nearly one year since his death

Supporters' Club committee member Spenny Larham presenting the plaque to Jenny Piercey who is accompanied by her daughter Karen and granddaughter Rebecca. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Luxury four-star hotel to be built outside Cambridge North Station set to bring jobs to the region in 2020

The luxury four-star hotel destined for Cambridge North Station to be built by autumn 2020. Picture: ACCORINVEST

Woman in her 70s sustains ‘serious leg injury’ after falling in March – Magpas called to the scene along with police

A woman in her 70s sustained a “serious leg injury” after falling in March on Wednesday, February 28. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists