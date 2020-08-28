Couple describe ‘absolutely perfect’ day after Wisbech Castle steps in at 11th hour to save their wedding

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Bride who got married there said: "As a gift from the castle, they have offered to have our first anniversary there, in the gardens for a party, absolutely free. So up yours COVID, you cant stop love! © Terry Harris

A couple described how they will be “forever grateful” after Wisbech Castle stepped in to save their wedding day.

Nathan Odell and his fiancé Chloe had their original wedding cancelled – by email – just five weeks before their big day. They were told the venue was closing.

“All those months of worrying, to then have a glimmer of hope just disappear in front of me in one email,” Chloe wrote on the Guide for Brides website.

“I drove to work sobbing that morning.”

But Chloe says her father was approached by a local town councillor he knew and asked if they would like to use Wisbech Castle.

“This was the venue I originally wanted but at the time of booking, was closed for renovation,” said Chloe.

And so, the wedding went ahead and Chloe says there was not “a single thing that the team at Wisbech Castle would not do to help us”.

From organising the registrar, to making the castle Covid compliant to even “planting flowers in our colour scheme to match the big day”.

And, she says, the couple got to walk out onto the castle balcony with family, friends and guests cheering and clapping.

Chloe said that the day was “absolutely perfect” and she thanked the town council and the castle volunteers for making it possible.

She added: “As a gift from the Castle, they have offered to have our first anniversary there, in the gardens for a party, absolutely free. So up yours COVID, you can’t stop love!”

