Advanced search

Couple describe ‘absolutely perfect’ day after Wisbech Castle steps in at 11th hour to save their wedding

PUBLISHED: 14:39 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 28 August 2020

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Bride who got married there said:

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Bride who got married there said: "As a gift from the castle, they have offered to have our first anniversary there, in the gardens for a party, absolutely free. So up yours COVID, you cant stop love!

© Terry Harris

A couple described how they will be “forever grateful” after Wisbech Castle stepped in to save their wedding day.

Nathan Odell and his fiancé Chloe had their original wedding cancelled – by email – just five weeks before their big day. They were told the venue was closing.

“All those months of worrying, to then have a glimmer of hope just disappear in front of me in one email,” Chloe wrote on the Guide for Brides website.

“I drove to work sobbing that morning.”

But Chloe says her father was approached by a local town councillor he knew and asked if they would like to use Wisbech Castle.

You may also want to watch:

“This was the venue I originally wanted but at the time of booking, was closed for renovation,” said Chloe.

And so, the wedding went ahead and Chloe says there was not “a single thing that the team at Wisbech Castle would not do to help us”.

From organising the registrar, to making the castle Covid compliant to even “planting flowers in our colour scheme to match the big day”.

And, she says, the couple got to walk out onto the castle balcony with family, friends and guests cheering and clapping.

Chloe said that the day was “absolutely perfect” and she thanked the town council and the castle volunteers for making it possible.

She added: “As a gift from the Castle, they have offered to have our first anniversary there, in the gardens for a party, absolutely free. So up yours COVID, you can’t stop love!”

Chloe’s full story can be found here: www.guidesforbrides.co.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window

Food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed what she believes to be a dolphin swimming in the River Nene at Wisbech. Picture: Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window

Food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed what she believes to be a dolphin swimming in the River Nene at Wisbech. Picture: Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Couple describe ‘absolutely perfect’ day after Wisbech Castle steps in at 11th hour to save their wedding

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Bride who got married there said:

Poll reveals more than half of people don’t know how to spot the signs of modern slavery

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police

‘We are good to go’: March and District Museum to reopen for first time since lockdown

March and District Museum will reopen on Saturday, September 11 for Heritage Weekend. Picture: Archant

To fence or not to fence? Confusion over use of Estover playing fields is eased

Fencing has been installed at the Estover Road pavilion and playing fields in March, and it is expected that residents can still use most of the area. Pictured left is Alex Fisher, director of March Town FC Estover CIC, and right, the fencing at Estover playing fields. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely Lego show will go virtual - for a month - and will also help local charity

Duncan Bridges and his son Callum came up with the idea after noticing the number of Lego shows this year that had been cancelled. Picture; D TYE