Stylish occasion to mark 100th birthday of Wisbech's Joan Kierman

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her sons Michael and Paul. Picture: FAMILY Archant

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman whose life has been at the heart of the Capital of the Fens.

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her late husband Bert. Picture: FAMILY It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her late husband Bert. Picture: FAMILY

Balloons, cake and fizz were on hand as family and friends gathered at The Rose and Crown Hotel, in Wisbech, to celebrate the milestone on September 8.

Joan's mother, Lillian, also lived to 102 - so longevity runs in the family.

Joan, who lives in Onyx Court, was born in Leverington and was the youngest of three girls.

She was educated by a Miss Pearce at a small private school in Wisbech.

After leaving school she stayed at home to help her mother with the household chores.

During the Second World War, she spent time in the RAF as a cook and was stationed in Hereford and Elstree.

She met her husband Bert while swimming in the Rive Nene near her home.

They were married when Bert was on leave from the army in 1943.

After the war he became the manager of Bullen's outfitters in Norfolk Street, where they lived and brought up their sons.

He died in 1994 after being happily married for 51 years.

Joan and Bert have two sons, Michael and Paul, with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Margaret Kierman, Joan's daughter-in-law, said: "She loved knitting and there was always a constant supply of sweaters for the family, she was still knitting until a few years ago but is unable to do so now because of an eye condition.

"Also she and her friend Rose, who has now passed away, loved going to the Wisbech park listening to the brass bands.

"They would explore all the old passages and alleyways in Wisbech they knew in their youth."

Joan's father, Walter, was the manager of Hickman's fruit farms.

He played cricket for the Wisbech and District League and eventually became an umpire.

All her six brothers were also employed by Hickmans in various positions over the years.

She has one surviving brother who still lives in Leverington.

Margaret added: "Joan is now a lady who lunches with her good friend Sue and while at home, listens to the radio, her favourite CDs and her talking books.

"On her behalf, Michael and Paul, would like to thank everyone for their best wishes, cards, flowers and gifts, especially the one she received from the Queen."

