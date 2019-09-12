Advanced search

Stylish occasion to mark 100th birthday of Wisbech's Joan Kierman

12 September, 2019 - 14:15
It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her sons Michael and Paul. Picture: FAMILY

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her sons Michael and Paul. Picture: FAMILY

Archant

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman whose life has been at the heart of the Capital of the Fens.

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her late husband Bert. Picture: FAMILYIt was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her late husband Bert. Picture: FAMILY

Balloons, cake and fizz were on hand as family and friends gathered at The Rose and Crown Hotel, in Wisbech, to celebrate the milestone on September 8.

Joan's mother, Lillian, also lived to 102 - so longevity runs in the family.

Joan, who lives in Onyx Court, was born in Leverington and was the youngest of three girls.

She was educated by a Miss Pearce at a small private school in Wisbech.

It was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her late husband Bert. Picture: FAMILYIt was a stylish occasion to mark the 100th birthday of Joan Kierman who celebrated with family and friends. Here she is pictured with her late husband Bert. Picture: FAMILY

After leaving school she stayed at home to help her mother with the household chores.

During the Second World War, she spent time in the RAF as a cook and was stationed in Hereford and Elstree.

She met her husband Bert while swimming in the Rive Nene near her home.

They were married when Bert was on leave from the army in 1943.

After the war he became the manager of Bullen's outfitters in Norfolk Street, where they lived and brought up their sons.

He died in 1994 after being happily married for 51 years.

Joan and Bert have two sons, Michael and Paul, with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Margaret Kierman, Joan's daughter-in-law, said: "She loved knitting and there was always a constant supply of sweaters for the family, she was still knitting until a few years ago but is unable to do so now because of an eye condition.

"Also she and her friend Rose, who has now passed away, loved going to the Wisbech park listening to the brass bands.

"They would explore all the old passages and alleyways in Wisbech they knew in their youth."

Joan's father, Walter, was the manager of Hickman's fruit farms.

He played cricket for the Wisbech and District League and eventually became an umpire.

All her six brothers were also employed by Hickmans in various positions over the years.

She has one surviving brother who still lives in Leverington.

Margaret added: "Joan is now a lady who lunches with her good friend Sue and while at home, listens to the radio, her favourite CDs and her talking books.

"On her behalf, Michael and Paul, would like to thank everyone for their best wishes, cards, flowers and gifts, especially the one she received from the Queen."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here’s a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire

Benwick, some of the colour and inspiration gleaned from the village's social media postings of their In Bloom journey. Today they were among the worthy winners when the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards were announced. Picture; BENWICK IN BLOOM

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Investigation continues after another arson attack takes place in Wisbech – tyres and rubbish are torched in broad daylight

Fundrey Road in Wisbech where another arson attack took place in the town on Tuesday, September 10 in broad daylight. Picture: Google Maps

Malaysian Wisbech Standard reader who left the Fens in the 80s wants to reconnect with his old school and church friends

Wisbech Standard reader Mr Raj J.Money from Malaysia would like to get back in touch with his Fenland pals. Picture: Pixabay / Archant File

Most Read

Anglia in Bloom 2019: Here’s a full list of the winners announced at the Burgess Hall ceremony in Cambridgeshire

Benwick, some of the colour and inspiration gleaned from the village's social media postings of their In Bloom journey. Today they were among the worthy winners when the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards were announced. Picture; BENWICK IN BLOOM

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Investigation continues after another arson attack takes place in Wisbech – tyres and rubbish are torched in broad daylight

Fundrey Road in Wisbech where another arson attack took place in the town on Tuesday, September 10 in broad daylight. Picture: Google Maps

Malaysian Wisbech Standard reader who left the Fens in the 80s wants to reconnect with his old school and church friends

Wisbech Standard reader Mr Raj J.Money from Malaysia would like to get back in touch with his Fenland pals. Picture: Pixabay / Archant File

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Skydivers freefalling at 120mph in near miss with RAF Lakenheath fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield

Two skydivers, freefalling at 120mph, had a lucky escape when they almost collided with two US fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield. Picture: CHATTERIS AIRFIELD FACEBOOK/EDP.

Three close-knit colleagues from Wisbech see 500,000 patients through dental surgery’s doors across 100 years combined

Three dental workers from Wisbech are celebrating 100 years combined service. Left to right: Mandy Coleman, Elaine Cooper and Karen Russell. Picture: Supplied / Bupa Dental Care

Fenland school vows to improve so that children ‘achieve their potential’

Fenland school vows to improve so that children ‘achieve their potential’. Headteacher Jaynie Lynch is pictured with children during Chinese New Year celebrations. Picture: JAYNIE LYNCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists