A Fenland business celebrating 25 years in trade has donated £1,000 to local school, Meadowgate Academy.

Potato processing firm Lamb Weston, based in Wisbech, handed over the giant cheque to staff and pupils at the special education school.

A team from the company also delivered a workshop where they taught pupils about the process potatoes go on from the ground to the shop floor.

Emma Bird, head of sixth form at Meadowgate Academy, said: "The team cooked up some samples of their products for the students to try, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all!

"Lamb Weston kindly gave a small group of students a factory tour earlier in the year which demonstrates the company's community focus."

The cash donated to the Fen school will go towards a new academy minibus.

The school is looking to raise £17,000 so they are able to win support from the Variety Club of Great Britain's sunshine coaches fund, who will match whatever is raised.

The school already has more than £12,000 from various donations and fundraising activities over the last year.