Published: 2:29 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 3:13 PM June 11, 2021

Evocative photos of Wisbech in the 40s and 50s have been put together for a new book, now on sale for £5. - Credit: FDC

Historic photos of Wisbech put on display last year proved so popular they have been turned into a book.

‘Lost Images of Wisbech’ launches on June 19 outside Wisbech Museum in Museum Square.

The book is on sale for £5 with proceeds going towards the museum.

41-39 Albany Road - Credit: FDC

Church Terrace, Wisbech - Credit: FDC

Norfolk Street, Wisbech - Credit: FDC

The book is packed with a collection of photos which were originally taken by engineers at the former Wisbech Borough Council in the 1940s and 50s.

Only recently discovered in the archives at Fenland District Council, the collection includes images of war damage, the town centre, the river and the old canal.

Wisbech High Street Project put the images on display last September when it held an online photography exhibition as part of the Heritage Open Day event.

The project was so overwhelmed by the response to the photos that with the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund it decided to make the images, and others, available in a book.

Norfolk Street, Wisbech - Credit: FDC

East bank of canal - Credit: FDC





View from the top of fire station across Horsefair - Credit: FDC

‘Lost Images of Wisbech’ is split into four different categories – around town, war damage, new schemes and improvements and river, canal and port.

Cllr Chris Seaton, the council’s portfolio holder for heritage, said: “Many, if not all of these images, had never been seen or published before.

“They offer a wonderful insight into the town and surrounding area during a period of great change when cameras were not as widely used as today.

Mills brewery site, Nene Parade, 1944-45 - Credit: FDC

“The photos, taken to record significant developments by the town’s engineers, can now be enjoyed by a wider audience.”

The book launch will be during the opening of the museum’s schools summer showcase exhibition from 10am to 4pm on the same day.

Advance booking is required, please see the museum’s website for further information: www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk.

Only this temporary exhibition will be accessible on the day, as the museum’s main galleries will remain closed to the public throughout the current building work.

Copies of ‘Lost Images of Wisbech’ will initially be available from the museum (see their website for opening times).

From 1959, the Brink lighting scheme - Credit: FDC

For further information or to find out other ways to get a copy visit the Wisbech High Street Project website at www.highstreetwisbech.org.uk or contact Taleyna Fletcher on 01354 622210.