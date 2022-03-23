The Begdale bungalow is on the market for £800,000. - Credit: C Carter

An enormous bungalow is on the market for £800,000 in a Fenland village.

The bungalow complex - at 31 Crooked Bank, Begdale - comes with its own kennel block for puppies and pooches.

The bungalow features a large Mediterranean style courtyard - Credit: C Carter

One of the buildings in the £800,000 complex is kitted out as a kennel. - Credit: C Carter

The £800k pad is surrounded by countryside on the Cambridgeshire-Norfolk border near the village of Elm.

It is on the market with C. Carters Estate Agents in Wisbech.

The estate agent said: "This unique and individual home is just spectacular.

"You cannot get the full impression from this home without going inside it!"

A kitchen-diner leads into a large conservatory - Credit: C Carter

The lounge inside the single-storey pad - Credit: C Carter

They added that the building is "ultra trendy" with features which bring an "extra sparkle" to gatherings and outdoor parties.

The bungalow's swanky exterior features a large Mediterranean courtyard with Indian Sandstone patio.

A brightly coloured children's bedroom - one of six bedrooms in the £800k bungalow - Credit: C Carter

Inside, the single-storey building features six bedrooms, a lounge, and a kitchen-diner.

One of the bedrooms features an en suite bathroom.

A family bathroom features a four-piece suite and shower, while a further bathroom comes with a five-piece suite, two wash basins, a freestanding bath and large shower.

One of three bathrooms in the home - Credit: C Carter

A games room/office is built for leisure living or home workers.

A conservatory - with bifold doors to both the lounge and outdoor courtyard - measures 24 feet 7 inches by 11ft 6.

"With lots of individual decorative touches, the property is a fabulous combination of trendy, traditional, funky, flexible and practical," the estate agent said.

There is gated access to the property, with a driveway leading to an additional gated parking area.

The large courtyard leading out onto an enclosed lawn - Credit: C Carter

The total floor area of the main building is approximately 2,960sq ft.

An outbuilding - part of the complex - is being used as kennels.

Another outbuilding is attached to the kennels.

It is described as being an "ideal" external office with its own kitchen and toilet.

To the rear, the Mediterranean courtyard leads to an enclosed lawn.

Crooked Bank is set back from the main road through Begdale.

The house is approximately eight minutes' drive from Wisbech town centre, and just one mile from the A47 main road for the city of Peterborough and King's Lynn on the coast.

The listing is on C. Carters Estate Agents website: https://bit.ly/37UYz2A