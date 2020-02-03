Video

'It really didn't go well at all': Reporter gets BMW car stuck on 'worst road in the Fens'

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

In a bid to find the worst road in Fenland, reporter Harry Rutter set out to Cant's Drove in Murrow - he didn't return for three hours.

The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

After releasing an article about Stocking Drove in Chatteris, our readers argued the competition for Fenland's worst road had a new entry.

Harry set out in his rear-wheel drive BMW 1 series and driving just meters along the road decided it was time to turn around and head back.

He said: "I could hear, and feel, the car bottoming out and scraping along the road. I couldn't drive any further without causing damage to the car.

Stuck! Harry's car stuck in the mud. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Stuck! Harry's car stuck in the mud. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"I decided it was best to turn around as soon as possible. However, Cant's Drove doesn't really have many turn around points, so I attempted to drive on the edge."

Readers have labelled the road a "very thin plough field" and you can see why from pictures taken by Harry on his 'off-piste' drive near Wisbech.

When attempting a three-point turn, Harry's car got stuck in the mud - being a rear-wheel drive it was near-impossible for him to pull away on the muddy grass.

The car mat attempt. Harry's car STILL stuck. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The car mat attempt. Harry's car STILL stuck. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

He added: "I needed to think of something before I kept digging myself a bigger hole. I gathered reeds from the side of the road and put them under my tyres.

"That failed, so I took the rear car mats from my back seats and attempted the same thing again but with the added grip of the mats - that also epically failed.

"At this point it had started to get dark and I'd been trying to free myself for over an hour - my partner even came down with cardboard and wood but that also failed."

To echo the thoughts of Mrs Thatcher - appropriate on this of all days - THIS LAD IS NOT FOR TURNING. https://t.co/nGOOKJZK9M — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) January 31, 2020

Sharing pictures and videos from the increasingly frustrating scene, readers got involved and even gave out more suggestions for Fenland's worst road.

After being stuck in the mud for two-and-a-half-hours, Harry decided to admit defeat and call in the recovery to set him free and back on the road.

Harry said: "I can't knock the residents, I had lots of people stop and see if I needed help. One woman said she'd flag down one of her friends with a tractor.

Putting a positive spin on a sticky situation. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Putting a positive spin on a sticky situation. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"In summary, I think we should call off the hunt because it's fair to say we have already found the worst road in Fenland, Cant's Drove in Murrow."

Do you have an entry for Fenland's Worst Road? Perhaps your street is riddled with potholes and is undriveable. Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk with your suggestions.

The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Watching the Brexit news on the BBC. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Watching the Brexit news on the BBC. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The state of Cant's Drove, Murrow near Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Recovery has arrived! Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Recovery has arrived! Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT