Fen travel agents to help ‘fill Santa’s suitcase’ as part of charity Christmas toy appeal

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech (L-R Harriet Clarke with employees Serena and Abi) have launched a toy appeal in aid of The Salvation Army. Picture: Supplied Iain Kirkbright

A Fenland travel agency have launched a Christmas toy appeal in a bid to “spread some much-needed festive cheer” to those in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech will be collecting toys, books, games and puzzles for The Salvation Army to provide gifts for children across the region.

Harriet Clarke, manager, said: “This appeal is something I’ve been part of for many years whilst manager at the Coop Travel store in Beales.

You may also want to watch:

“It seemed a shame to think of it not taking place this year, especially after the year that 2020 has been, so I’m really pleased that we’re able to continue this great tradition at Sunlounger Travel.

“Christmas is a time of celebration for most of us and we’d like to help make it special for local children who are going through a difficult time.

“We’re asking our customers and friends to help us fill Santa’s suitcase with gift items for families in need in the local area.”

Those wanting to donate gifts can bring them into the Market Place store at any time before Monday, December 14 at 5pm.

The appeal needs items for all age ranges – for health and safety reasons, they cannot accept second-hand or cuddly toys.