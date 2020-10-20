Advanced search

Fen travel agents to help ‘fill Santa’s suitcase’ as part of charity Christmas toy appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:32 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 October 2020

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech (L-R Harriet Clarke with employees Serena and Abi) have launched a toy appeal in aid of The Salvation Army. Picture: Supplied

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech (L-R Harriet Clarke with employees Serena and Abi) have launched a toy appeal in aid of The Salvation Army. Picture: Supplied

Iain Kirkbright

A Fenland travel agency have launched a Christmas toy appeal in a bid to “spread some much-needed festive cheer” to those in need.

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech will be collecting toys, books, games and puzzles for The Salvation Army to provide gifts for children across the region.

Harriet Clarke, manager, said: “This appeal is something I’ve been part of for many years whilst manager at the Coop Travel store in Beales.

You may also want to watch:

“It seemed a shame to think of it not taking place this year, especially after the year that 2020 has been, so I’m really pleased that we’re able to continue this great tradition at Sunlounger Travel.

“Christmas is a time of celebration for most of us and we’d like to help make it special for local children who are going through a difficult time.

“We’re asking our customers and friends to help us fill Santa’s suitcase with gift items for families in need in the local area.”

Those wanting to donate gifts can bring them into the Market Place store at any time before Monday, December 14 at 5pm.

The appeal needs items for all age ranges – for health and safety reasons, they cannot accept second-hand or cuddly toys.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

OPINION: An open letter to the BBC from Paul Stainton, a one-time popular and familiar voice on Radio Cambridgeshire

Paul Stainton in his prime at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, He left three years ago but has now written an open letter to the BBC. Picture Steve Williams

Fen travel agents to help ‘fill Santa’s suitcase’ as part of charity Christmas toy appeal

Sunlounger Travel in Wisbech (L-R Harriet Clarke with employees Serena and Abi) have launched a toy appeal in aid of The Salvation Army. Picture: Supplied

From Buzz Ice Year to David Grittenborough, Cambridgeshire gritters launch winter appeal

Flashback to earlier this year: L-R: Hollie from Westwood, Bailey and Alfie from Cavalry, Thomas from Guyhirn, Thea from Murrow, Jessica from Westwood and Oliver from Glebelands school. Name the gritter competition winners meet the fleet in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/CCC

Woman charged with assault after officer ‘spat at’ and police van damaged in altercation

A police officer was spat at and a police van was damaged after an altercation at Cox Close in Wisbech on October 17. Picture: File/Harry Rutter/Archant

East Cambridgeshire holds the unenviable record of eight deaths in one year from drug poisoning - the highest annual total since records began nearly 30 years ago

Nuno Albuquerque is an Addictions Counsellor with over 18 years of experience in working in the field in the UK and around the globe.