Christmas shows coming up at Tower Ballroom in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:26 17 November 2019

Christmas shows coming up at Tower Ballroom in Wisbech: Ventriloquist and comedian Richard Whymark is pictured. Picture: IAN LARKIN

With the festive season just around the corner the Tower Ballroom in Wisbech has plenty of Christmas shows coming up.

Up first on Sunday December 1 is A Christmas Cracker, which is a traditional Christmas variety show, starring magician Andy Leach who has performed on the Royal Variety Performance.

There's also international ventriloquist and comedian Richard Whymark as well as music and comedy from Ian Larkin, song and dance group The Candy Canes plus special guests The Nine Lives Theatre Company.

Its sure to be a non-stop feast of festive variety for the whole family with a plenty of laughs to kick start your Christmas.

Show times are 2pm and 6.30pm and tickets are priced at £11 each with all profits going to the restoration fund at Wisbech Institute.

Book via www.ticketsource.co.uk/ninelivestheatrecompany/e-jmabkj or from Etcetera, 7 York Row, Wisbech, or by calling 01945 463440.

Then from December 12 to 16 The Elf that Saved Christmas is at the same venue: come along and help Bob the Elf, Father Christmas and all his friends save Christmas from the clutches of the wicked Jaqueline Frost.

A fun-filled panto-styled one-act Christmas musical for the whole family with plenty of singing , dancing and festive fun for those aged from one to 91.

After the show everyone will get to meet Santa in his sleigh and receive a free gift.

Shows are at 2pm and 6pm. £9 tickets include a Christmas present. Tickets available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/ninelivestheatrecompany/e-goovke or by phone 01945 870670.

