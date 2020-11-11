Advanced search

Illuminate your window this Christmas for Covid-safe ‘Window Wanderland’ event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 11 November 2020

Wisbech is taking part in the Window Wanderland campaign this Christmas. 140 households and businesses took place earlier this week in Ely. Picture: THIS IS PHOTOGRAPHY

Residents are being urged to illuminate their windows this Christmas with a festive display as part of a nationwide ‘Window Wanderland’ event.

The Covid-safe event sees neighbourhoods lit up this December to create a family-friendly window trail in a bid to minimize contact during the pandemic.

Wisbech and Fenland Museum has partnered with The Wisbech High Street Project and signed the town up for the event which began in 2015.

Wisbech Window Wanderland will take place December 11 and 12 when families, businesses and community groups are urged to get involved between 5.30 and 8.30pm.

Louise Haselgrove, museum project officer, said: “Taking part is free and everyone is invited to get involved.

“Whatever your traditions at this time of year, we encourage you to celebrate them through your display. Anything goes, as long as it’s family friendly!

“Displays can be as simple or as extravagant as you like. You could use tissue paper, use your recycling materials, or bring out the spray-on snow, fairy lights and tinsel.

“If you’re planning on transforming a window for Wisbech Window Wanderland please sign up on our Window Wanderland event page so that we can map participants and create a local walking trail.”

Local artists Fred White and Rachel Simmonds will be supporting the event with Fred transforming the museum’s street-facing windows and Rachel producing an online video to help people to transform the windows in their own homes.

The event has been made possible thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

To sign up, visit: www.windowwanderland.com/event/wisbech-2020

